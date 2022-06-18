TAYLOR, B.C. – Third-term Taylor council member Brent Taillefer is planning a run for the mayor’s office in the upcoming municipal election this October.

A lot of important work has been accomplished during Taillefer’s nearly 12 years on the District of Taylor’s council. He stresses that some of the most important work— and some that he is most proud of— is rarely visible.

“When you build a building, or something that is that’s easily seen, the community knows— but when you’re working on keeping the infrastructure underground up to date and working, the community doesn’t see it,” he explained.

Infrastructure like water and sewer is not glamorous, Taillefer said. “But it’s what the community needs.”

Should he win the race for mayor, he does not intend for sweeping changes or even a massive change in his own role on the council.

“At the end of the day we’re a council and we make decisions based on a majority of the council,” he said. “The mayor does not arbitrarily decide what happens or the direction that the community goes.”

The District of Taylor’s current mayor, Rob Fraser, announced he would not be seeking re-election last week.

The General Municipal Election, where municipalities across the province hold races for mayors and councillors, will take place on October 15th. Campaigns will kick off in September.