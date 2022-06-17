FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Kory Ray Clarke, who is wanted for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Clark is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 166 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He has a full tattoo sleeve with skulls on his left forearm, “Never drive faster than your guardian can fly” on his collarbone, and a rose with dollar bills folded into it on his right hand and forearm.

Anyone with information regarding Clarke’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.