FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP arrested two individuals for breaking into the Aboriginal Education Centre on June 9th.

Officers responding to the break and enter report located and arrested a man close to stolen items at the building’s entrance.

Shortly after, officers on scene located a woman known to be associated with the man in custody. She was also arrested for break and enter.

Both individuals were brought back to the police detachment, where they were later released on an undertaking with conditions and a court date of August 29th.

