SURREY, B.C. — Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Whalley area.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of 128A Street at about 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.

