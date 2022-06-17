The high streamflow advisory issued for the Peace region on Thursday afternoon was upgraded to a flood watch Friday morning.

The Rivers Forecast Centre says a low-pressure system is impacting the Peace with rainfall.

“Precipitation amounts around 10-40 mm have been observed through the region since [Thursday], and additional rainfall expected through Friday,” said a ministry of forests advisory.

Rivers are expected to rise on Friday due to the rainfall, with small creeks already showing signs of rapid rise.

Flows are expected to reach peak levels late Friday and into Saturday and Sunday for larger watersheds.

“Current hydrologic modelling is indicating the potential for 5-year to 10-year flows, and potentially higher, in areas around Hudson’s Hope, Moberly Lake, Chetwynd, Taylor, Chetwynd and Fort St. John.”

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.