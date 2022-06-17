The BC Peace region was put under a high streamflow advisory on Thursday afternoon.

The issued advisory is for rivers, creeks, and streams in the region, including those around population centres in Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd, Moberly Lake, Hudson’s Hope, and Dawson Creek. The advisory also includes important roads, like that through the Pine Pass.

A low-pressure system, including at least 20 to 60 millimetres of precipitation throughout the region, is forecasted for the end of the week.

According to the Ministry of Forests’ press release, “rivers are expected to rise rapidly in response.”

Flows are expected to peak later on Friday for most areas. Larger watersheds will likely peak later in the weekend.

A high streamflow advisory is the lowest of three warning levels that the BC River Forecast Centre issues, and warns that river levels are rising but only minor flooding in low-lying areas is predicted. Flood watches and flood warnings warn of a greater risk of flooding.