FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to an influx of recycling and insufficient staff to sort and return it all, the North Peace SPCA has requested that the public stop dropping off recyclables until further notice.

The local branch was accepting recycling donations to help with various costs, such as boarding expenses required after its building closed, and was asking for volunteers to help sort the material.

The community responded enthusiastically, which resulted in the SPCA receiving more donations than they could reasonably process.

“We are trying to make different arrangements with Return-It depot,” a Facebook post from the organization explained.

“But for now, please do not leave recycling as we are not benefiting from your kindness.”

In a Facebook comment, the branch mentions that they have volunteers and staff sorting frequently — but they’re dealing with massive amounts of recycling.