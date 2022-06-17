FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School graduates of 2022 crossed the stage and received their diplomas on Friday afternoon.

In the first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019, graduates were celebrated at the North Peace Arena by their friends, family, and community. Several speakers sent the young students off with words of inspiration and encouragement as they stepped into the world.

Stephen Petrucci, superintendent of School District 60, congratulated the grads and thanked the staff who had helped everyone on the stage get to that point.

“My hope is that you have begun to develop the skills to be community conscious, socially conscious, and self-conscious,” he told the graduates in his speech.

He urged the students to become conscious of and care for their community and their fellow person, “because no person is an island.”

Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George– Peace Region– Northern Rockies, challenged the graduates to find their purpose, set goals, and work hard. He also said an emotional hello to his daughter, a member of the graduating class.

Bob Zimmer addresses graduates; two graduates walk towards the stage at the North Peace Arena.

“Make a difference and live a life with purpose,” he advised. “Make a difference in your family, your friends, your work, your school, your career, your church, your community, and wherever life takes you.”

Lori Ackerman, the mayor of Fort St. John, also gave a shout out to a family member before jumping into her advice to the graduates.

“The path to success may look like a maze, but seek success anyways, knowing that you’ve already made it through so many mazes. And enjoy the experiences along the way, they will enhance your skills and create memories for you,” she said.

Graduates march toward the stage; Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman addresses NPSS graduates.

Mayor of Taylor, Rob Fraser, asked graduates not only to make the world better wherever they decided to go but to consider the community they currently live in.

“Remember your roots. Take pride and ownership of your community. Appreciate your time growing up here in this part of the country— and please consider our community,” he said. “We need you. We need you to gain skills, and we need you to come back and help us keep these communities vibrant and growing.”

Local scholarships were also awarded during the ceremony to aid recipients in their next endeavours, whether that be university or further career training.

The community arrives to celebrate graduates at North Peace Arena; excited students head towards their seats on the stage.

The graduation ceremony was followed by a Grand March, in which students dressed in their prom attire accompanied by one of their parents parade around the arena.

This is also the first year since the beginning of the pandemic to hold a full-fledged and in-person prom and gradfest, both traditional celebrations for high school graduating students in Fort St. John.

After some hiccups in the planning process this spring, gradfest and prom will be combined into a single “promfest” event on Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. at the Fort St. John Curling Rink.