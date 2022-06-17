FORT LIARD, B.C. – The search for 65-year-old Anthony McLaughlin began earlier this week after he failed to return a rental car to Fort Nelson.

RCMP say the rental vehicle was found in the Demo Forest Area of Fort Liard after determining McLaughlin had been in the area hiking.

McLaughlin is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

McLaughlin was first reported missing by police on Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, according to police.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin is asked to call the Fort Liard RCMP at 867-770-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.