FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Grace House is coming to Fort St. John to help women transition from rehab to a more independent lifestyle in the community.

The grand opening will be on July 9th at 1 p.m.

Darlene McLaughlin, the house coordinator, says this began when McLaughlin’s husband, a pastor at the Pentecostals of Fort St John, went before city council to talk about their tax grant and was asked, “what are you doing for your community?”

He explained that they have always opened up their building to recovery groups for meetings, but he also mentioned his wife’s long-standing desire to start a women’s house.

“Lori Ackerman said, ‘have her call me,’ and she was right on board with it. And it just kind of gave me the confidence that this is the time to do it,” McLaughlin explained.

From there, Ackerman’s husband, a non-profit grant writer, helped direct the couple to where they could possibly get funding.

The house was purchased by the couple last winter.

McLaughlin’s desire to open the Grace House came after noticing the gap between rehab and those looking to rejoin the community. She explains that the Grace House will be a second-stage house for women who have gone through rehab or detox and need a place to go after being released from those facilities.

McLaughlin says the Grace House will deliver a 9 to 12-month program that continues recovery and will help women rehabilitate into an independent lifestyle.

“Of course, we have recovery programs and guidelines and all that kind of stuff to follow, to help them stay away from relapsing,” she said.

The program offers counselling, life coaching, life planning, recovery groups, financial management, parenting skill workshops and more.

McLaughlin adds that it is a spiritual and faith-based program but not directly affiliated with any religion.

“We came out of addictions over 20 years ago and realized the struggle and the fight to do that. The undercurrent of our church is just a place to recover if you’re lost, hurting, or struggling with habits or addictions,” she explained.

“Churches should be a place to serve a community, not just a religious organization.”

The house contains three rooms dedicated to the memory of women who were associated with the group but lost their lives to either addiction or other hazards related to the lifestyle.

There is the Vanessa Haggstrom Room, the Shirley Cletheroe Room and the Kandis Hunter room.

“We had four, but one room doesn’t have a window, so we’ve just decided to wait until maybe next year, [when] funding comes in, and we can transform that into a bedroom,” she explained.

People have suggested putting more beds in each room, but McLaughlin stressed the importance of wanting it to “feel like a home, not an institution,” and how “quality care is better than quantity care.”

McLaughlin says that Lori Ackerman and her husband will be at the house on July 9th for the grand opening and the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The families of the women the rooms are dedicated to will also be there to speak.

There will be a house tour at 10115 99th avenue, a free barbeque, a draw prize and a chance to ask questions.

For more information, visit the event page, the Grace House Facebook page or the Grace House website.