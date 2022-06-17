CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship winners have been announced after wrapping up Sunday.
In 1st place and taking home the People’s Choice award was Abby Peterson from the United States with her carving of a jumping caribou.
Coming in second place was Ryan Villiers from Edmonton, with his carving of a surfer.
Takao Hayashi from Japan took third home place with his carving of “Peace Love Monkeys.”
Matthew Crabb from England won the Carver’s Choice award with his carving of “The Boy and the Dragon.”