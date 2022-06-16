VANCOUVER — A school in east Vancouver was evacuated for the second time in less than 24 hours after police said they received reports of a person with a weapon.

The Vancouver Police Department issued a statement on Twitter Thursday, saying Killarney Secondary, which has about 2,000 pupils, was put on lockdown as the Emergency Response Team conducted a room-by-room search.

VPD says no armed person was located and no one was hurt.

The report comes after an incident in which bear spray was set off at the same school on Wednesday, contaminating nearly two dozen students and staff and forcing an evacuation.

Investigators say two teenagers who do not attend Killarney had gone to the school to assault a student and set off the spray before escaping in a vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics decontaminated those who had been sprayed, while some students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

