KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Two adults and a baby have been killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, B.C.

B.C. Highway Patrol says officers were called to the crash on Thursday.

The cause is unknown and RCMP have released no other details.

Highway 5 remains closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect long delays.

This is the second fatal crash on the highway in as many days.

Police say a passenger in a pickup was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision with a semi-truck south of Little Fort in B.C.’s southern Interior.

(CHNL)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press