DOIG RIVER, B.C. – Shona Nelson, Doig River Band Manager, won the Aboriginal Financial Officers Association (AFOA) Canada 10th annual Administrator Recognition award on Wednesday.

Nelson says that the award, sponsored by RBC, is to give recognition to band administrators who have displayed high standards of management, leadership, governance and financial transparency in their work with First Nations communities.

“This award is reflective of what is great at Doig River, they are positive and support each other with a common vision for the future, and I am so fortunate to be one part of their team,” Nelson explained.

She has worked with Doig River First Nations since 2013 as their band administrator.

Nelson says she was honoured to be nominated by the DRFN Chief, Trevor Makadahay, the council and the community.

“Chief Trevor Makadahay always says, “we are only as good as our people” and I totally agree,” Nelson said.

The band manager says that working at Doig River has been an “incredible experience nation-building with elders, youth community members and Chief and Council.”

“Doig is a kind and inclusive community grounded in their Tsááʔ çhé ne dane culture and language while always looking forward to collaborations with the local community.”

Nelson mentions that Doig River provides “the best example” of how reconciliation can work for the benefit of all.

“It is exciting times moving forward with our new community infrastructure, economic development with our company Uujo Developments LP and our new Naache Commons (urban reserve),” Nelson said.