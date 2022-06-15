TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Flats 200 jet boat races are back this year for the 9th annual event.

The action starts this Friday at Peace Island Park.

On Friday, the Show & Shine will be running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as registration.

The racing begins Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Taylor Bridge to the Happy Hour corner, and at 11 a.m., the race will be from the corner back to the Taylor Bridge.

Every day, circuit races are held at 1 p.m.

Visit the Peace Country River Rats Facebook page for more details.