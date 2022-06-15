TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is informing residents that a car will be travelling around the area to take photos for Google Maps.

Google Maps is a free-to-use map accessible through a web browser or an app for mobile devices that provides detailed information about geographical regions and sites worldwide.

On top of conventional road maps, Google Maps offers aerial and satellite views of many places. Google Maps also provides street views of some cities through photographs taken from vehicles.

The district says the car will be in the area in the coming days.

“Please be advised that Urban Systems will be sending a car around Taylor in the coming days to capture street views to be added to Google Maps. Smile, you could be on camera!” said the district in a Facebook post.