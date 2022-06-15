FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – T.A.F.F.Y. is a new transgender support group founded in Fort St. John, and they are holding a meet and greet on July 9th.

At the pride festival, a few individuals started talking about the lack of resources for trans youth in the area.

Paige Turrtel, a board member, says the group noticed there are “gaps in knowledge for people who could really use it.”

The group got in touch with the North Peace Pride Society and had a meeting to create a trans-specific support group.

T.A.F.F.Y., which stands for trans alliance, friends, family and youth, will be hosting a meet and greet event on July 9th at the Fort St. John Cultural Learning and Innovation Circle building at 10511 100th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s basically just going to be a meet and greet and trying to introduce ourselves to the community and get the word started to let everybody know that we’re here,” Turrtel explained.

The event will include games, the opportunity to ask questions, and the option to meet some more “like-minded people in a safe, supportive and fun space.”

“We will definitely be having more events beyond this one in the future. And we’re going to be looking to have some handouts and a lot more awareness as to resources in general. We really want to get out in the community there and help people.”

She emphasizes the importance of resources like this group to young people.

“Especially for youth, it’s sometimes really hard to know where to turn. So we really want to let everybody know that there’s an open door, and they can talk to us, and we can help point them in the right direction,” she said.