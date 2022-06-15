FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Barangay Society was presented with a provincial proclamation declaring June 2022 as Filipino Heritage Month.

MLA Dan Davies delivered the provincial proclamation to the chair of the Fort St John Barangay Society, Alan Yu and JM Gozum, along with Meg Marcos and Ruzzen Tino earlier this week.

“The Filipino Community has been a part of the northeast region for many years, with thousands of Filipinos calling the region home. On behalf of myself and the Province of British Columbia, I would like to personally congratulate the Filipino community,” Davies said in a statement.

The City of Fort St. John declared June Filipino Heritage Month in a council meeting on May 23rd.

In a presentation to city council, the society said the Filipino community in Fort St. John is large and growing.

Filipinos have been making their second home in Fort St. John since 1965. It began with a Filipina maternity room nurse who landed in town and delivered three generations of community members.

This influx of Filipino citizens in the community continues with both workers and international students attending Northern Lights College.

The flag of the Philippines will fly at City Hall until June 30th, in celebration of Filipino Heritage Month.