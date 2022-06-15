FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is asking residents for their thoughts on the remaining projects from the 2017 Parks & Recreation Master Plan and their priorities for the next 10 years.

On June 20th, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Festival Plaza in Centennial Park, the city will be hosting an open house to allow citizens to learn about the projects that have been completed and provide input on their priorities moving forward.

On Canada Day, there will also be a pop-up booth during the celebrations to provide more information.

Later in the summer, the city will provide a public survey that will focus on confirming recommendations and establishing priorities.

In 2017, the city developed a ‘master plan’ of what it and its residents wanted from its park and recreation land, facilities, resources, infrastructure and investment.

At that time, multiple engagement methods were used to obtain input from residents, including participation from the Peace River Region District and the District of Taylor.

Some of the goals established at the time were trail systems, city park aesthetics, social gathering spaces, encouraging people to participate in activities, multi-functional spaces, and services that reflect the city’s diversity and provide these ideas in a financially responsible manner.