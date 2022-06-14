FORT ST. JOHN, B. C. – The North Peace Arena is about to shine brighter than ever with a new system of lights both for the rink and the lobby.

The upgrade will include new LED fixtures and a new control system to handle them, as well as programming and commissioning the system.

The tender for the project was awarded Kamwin Electrical LTD. from Grande Prairie, A.B. for $561,880. Two other bids, both with higher price tags, were received for the project.

Despite holding three competing bids, keeping the project under the given budget proved difficult. Inflationary pressure and supply chain issues throughout the economy had an effect on the high price of the project.

The lighting upgrade in the arena is funded in part by a Canada Infrastructure grant of $302,000. To use the grant and finish the project, the city will spend $291,052 from reserves.

Including $31,172 of engineering expenses, the total cost of the project is $593,052.