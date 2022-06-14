FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded the tender for a new hydro excavator to a Burnaby-based company.

The hydro-excavator will be purchased for $526,026, under the $600,000 budget set aside for the purchase and after trading in the old model for $100,000.

Vimar Equipment was one of two bids submitted for the award but the only application that met all requirements.

The new hydro excavator with rodder is a multi-use piece of equipment that will replace an older model. Used by both utilities crews and roads crews, the unit uses pressurized water to loosen debris, then a fan-based system to clear it. The rodder attachment is an arm used to clean out and flush pipes and culverts.

The unit allows for fewer manual operations, and helps ensure work is done in a safe and efficient manner.