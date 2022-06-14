RED DEER, ALTA. – After a flawless two-for-two effort, Fort St. John product Jake Gardner won the season launch of the PBR Canada Cup series.

The win has skyrocketed him from unranked to second place in the pursuit of the 2022 PBR Canada Championship.

Round 1 saw Gardner going head-to-head against bull Tickety-Boo.

Gardner walked away with 83.5 points, earning him a spot in the Championship round.

Gardner took on Alberta Springs in round two, where he was almost upended but managed to hang on until the 8-second whistle, earning him the victory at 86.5 points.

Gardner’s stellar performance earned him 74 national points.

He now sits in second place in the 2022 PBR National Standing, just six points behind Lonnie West, who sits in first.