FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is purchasing a new sidewalk machine, including several attachments, from Burnaby-based Vimar Equipment for $252,552.10.

Vimar equipment was the least expensive of the two tenders, but was still $12,552.10 over the city’s allotted budget of $240,000.

The Wille 275, a rubber-tired, four-wheel drive sidewalk machine, will replace the MT7 Trackless, an older model. Where the MT7 Trackless is typically used for cutting grass and clearing snow, the Willie 275 is more versatile and can attach to a variety of different implements.

New implements will save staff time because they are self-attaching and un-attaching, and will not require a second staff member.

Though over-budget, once the new equipment arrives, the old will be declared surplus and sold at public auction. The sale is expected to offset the difference between the budget and the price of the bid.

Some attachments for the MT7 Trackless, according to the city, can be used with the Wille 275 with an after-market adapter. Other attachments will be bought new, included in the purchase price from Vimar Equipment.