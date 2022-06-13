GRANDE CACHE, A.B. – Matthew Phillip Richards of Fort St. John has been arrested and charged after a fatal hit and run near Grande Cache.

The Grande Cache RCMP responded to a report of a man in the ditch on the Ghost Main Road at 1:20 a.m on March 14, 2021.

The 36-year-old male from Calgary was flushing a pipeline along the east side of the ditch.

The man was transported, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later due to his life-threatening injuries.

Matthew Phillip Richards is facing charges of dangerous operation causing death, failing to remain at the scene of collision when death is caused and obstructing a peace officer.

Western Alberta District GIS (General Investigation Section) ran an extensive investigation and arrested Richards on June 8th, 2022.

Richards has been released on conditions and will be appearing in Grande Cache Provincial Court on August 4th, 2022.