DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A water shut-off is scheduled in Dawson Creek on Monday, June 13th.

The City of Dawson Creek says that water may be temporarily shut off on 94th Avenue from 16th Street to 17th Street, while crews replace a water valve.

The city says that the shut-off will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but that timing may differ depending on the site conditions.

The city adds that crews will keep these times as minimal as possible.