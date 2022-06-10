FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and the Mega Lottery Board announced that they will not be running this year’s Mega Lottery.

According to the board in a Facebook post, the decision is due to a gradual decrease in interest and participation over the past few years along with the departure of their long-time coordinator recently.

The board also mentions the “increasingly difficult criteria requirements with gaming” as a factor as well.

The board says they will take the year to reevaluate the best way to continue to support the clubs in the area and thank citizens for their loyalty.

The lottery was first held back in 2002 and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for clubs in Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Taylor and Dawson Creek.