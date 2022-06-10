FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents gathered to join MLA Dan Davies at the Fort St. John Legion and pay homage to Queen Elizabeth and her 70 years of service.

On Thursday, Davies prepared a PowerPoint presentation with facts about the Queen and what her job entails and opened the celebration with a speech.

“I think we’re all here for the same reason. And that is to celebrate an amazing woman, Queen Elizabeth, the second, who is in her 70th year of reign, which I think is no small feat,” Davies said.

“We all know what she’s gone through, what the family’s been through, what the world’s been through and how she has always really been that person who has been kind of a pillar through all of it.”

Davies mentioned that, while residents in the room varied in age, none had known another monarch.

“I think what Elizabeth has accomplished will be talked about for generations upon generations,” Davies said.

Following his speech, cake and refreshments were served.

Davies has his own fond memory of briefly meeting the Queen with his fellow cadets in 2002.

Queen Elizabeth the Second is now the third longest-reigning monarch in history, only behind Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand by days and Louis XIV of France by two years.