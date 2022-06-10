FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for the Disabled are inviting those interested in learning more about their organization or wanting to become board members to join them at their upcoming AGM.

The non-profit organization provides horseback riding for persons with a wide range of disabilities, combining “traditional instruction in horsemanship skills with concepts of physical therapy to improve the strength, balance and self-esteem of physically and developmentally delayed children and adults.”

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd, at North Caribou Air.

For more information, contact Lana Neitz at 250-262-1847