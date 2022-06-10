On this episode of Moose Talks, we catch up with Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer. Things are wrapping up for the summer break in Ottawa, so we’ll chat about the session that was and the Conservative leadership race.

Then, Fort St. John Arts Council Vice President Margaret May will join us to discuss the impact Sue Popesku has had on this community. Sue will be posthumously awarded with the Freedom of the City of Fort St. John at the Remembering Sue ceremony on Saturday, June 11 at the NPCC. That interview starts at 16:35

