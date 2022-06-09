ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The Peace River Forage Association of British Columbia is celebrating its 30th year with a pasture event, barbeque and live music.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Collins Cattle Company, where the hostess has offered to organize coffee and pie to welcome the association.

Nadia Mori, the Peace River Forage Association coordinator, says they want to dive right into the Collins’ bail grazing management practices.

Mori says that the family has been doing it for over 20 years now and has discovered many practices that do and don’t work.

“They are using bale grazing practices mostly to help rejuvenate their pasture, so they never really have to break them up, or they don’t have to add a lot of other fertilizer, which could be really helpful, especially right now, because fertilizer is so terribly expensive,” Mori explained.

“It’s also to reduce the fuel cost of needing to feed the cattle in a dry lot because they’ll be out bale grazing for the winter.”

Norm Dueck, an agronomist, will also be at the event to demonstrate the importance of soil sampling and a demonstration where attendees will guess the soil nutrient profile.

“He will talk about sort of demystifying the whole process of soil sampling, how you do it, when you do it, what it actually tells you afterwards,” the coordinator said.

Dueck will also discuss micronutrients and the “cornerstones of fertility.”

A neurologist with the ministry of agriculture, food and fisheries, Brenna Schilds, will walk the group through field scouting demonstrations.

During this time, she will show the group what to pay attention to in guests’ fields.

Once these talks are completed, the group will head to the Rose Prairie Hall for supper at 6 p.m. and evening entertainment to follow at 7 p.m.

The dinner will be catered by the Red Barn Eatery out of Charlie Lake, featuring local beef and greens.

Live music will be provided by local Deb Butler and her bass player.

Tickets can be purchased at the Peace River Forage Association of British Columbia’s website.

The field visit is free for members, while it costs non-members $20.For the field visit and supper, it’s $30 for members and $50 for non-members.