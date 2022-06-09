CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Golfers aged 10 to 18 in the Peace region still have time to register for Lake Point Golf and Country Club’s Junior Open on June 30th.

The 18-hole tournament is serving as the opening event for the Peace Country Junior Tour.

The format will be individual stroke play and players will be flighted by age and handicap.

To register, call Lake Point at 250-785-5566 ext. 1, or email proshop@lakepoint.ca. The tournament cost $40 per player and will include food and prizes.

There are also tee times available for travelling parents to get some swings in.