FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A progress report on the Energetic County Fair, a three-day music festival in the middle of the city, will be presented to council on Monday.

Based on the size and scope of the event, staff at the city have determined that, for the event to have all its necessary permits and go ahead, all applications must be received by June 15th.

Organizer Dale Plourde previously insisted that, despite the seemingly tight timeline, he has complete confidence that the event will come together beautifully.

Staff said that the city is in the process of overseeing the special event application with Dale Plourde, the event’s primary organizer, and that regular meetings have been scheduled.

Though anticipation over the festival has been building over several months for some in the city, one concerned resident wrote about the lack of public consultation in the process of approving such major events.

“Without a public meeting requirement, the Special Events Permit process does not appear to include a step for the public to be able to address their concerns to the City at any time during the process,” the letter read.

Though neighbouring properties within 100 metres must be notified of the event, businesses even a block away would not be, according to the letter.

Businesses nearby are not the only stakeholders the letter listed: it also noted the ticketholders who would likely want to know how the event would progress — or if it will.

“There should be assurances in place…showing the event organizer is not selling tickets for an event on a site that has not been approved for use,” the letter read.

“The public and the city deserve to have assurances in place that before they buy a ticket, they know that the City has approved the special event permit…it also provides the public an avenue that proves the organizer is moving forward with a fully developed plan in place.”

On June 2nd, city staff met with Plourde to confirm the status of license applications. According to the report, the remainder of the special event application will be submitted by June 15th.

The Energetic County Fair is planned for the 14th to 16th of July.