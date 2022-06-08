FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Multicultural Society is looking for food vendors and cultural performers for the Taste of FSJ International Food Festival.

Alan Yu, founder and director of the FSJ Multicultural Society, asks that food vendors and food trucks have a Temporary Food Permit from Northern Health and someone with a Food Safe Certificate.

Assistance in getting this permit is available, and a Food Safe Certification class will be held on June 19th.

The first two years of this event have been held at the Curling Club, and due to restrictions over the last two years, participants were asked to travel to various local restaurants.

The event will be held outdoors this year, and food tents will be available at no charge to vendors.

For more information, email alan@alanyu.org and keep an eye on the Fort St. John Multicultural Society Facebook page.

The event will be at Centennial Park on 100th Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25th.