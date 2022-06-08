FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Regional Gradfest organizers are looking for volunteers for this year’s PromFest.

This year’s theme is James Bond 007 and Casino Royale.

The event will be held on June 18th, the day after graduation, from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The prom portion will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a formal dinner and dance, with games and a midnight lunch to follow from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Volunteers must be older than 18 and can register online for various tasks from June 14th to June 19th.

There are options for setup, decorating, cleaning, security, check-in, coat check, games and a final clean-up once the event is over.

According to the Gradfest website, the hours vary a little depending on the task, but most are between two to three-hour intervals.

To volunteer, visit the Promfest 2022 volunteer site and for more information on the event, visit the North Peace Regional Gradefest site.