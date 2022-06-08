FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Métis Nation British Columbia and the Fort St. John Métis Society are teaming up to host a community engagement session on the Fort St. John Housing and Child Care project on June 13th.

Last year, MNBC announced it had purchased two properties from the City of Fort St. John, which will house its offices for the Skills Training, Employment and Post-Secondary (STEPS) program and the Fort St. John Métis Society.

It will also see the construction of below-market-rate rental housing for Métis families and a Métis child care centre.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre located at 11308 Alaska Road.

Staff from the Métis Nation British British Columbia Ministry of Education and Housing & Homelessness will be available for questions.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The society asks that attendees RSVP by emailing ttucker@mnbc.ca.