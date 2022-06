FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dr. Kearney Middle School is holding a fundraiser for Ukraine by selling borscht.

Pre-orders can be taken until Friday, June 10th and will be ready on Sunday, June 12th.

They are charging $20 for vegetarian borscht and bread or $10 for just the borscht.

All funds will be going to the Red Cross.

Orders can be made by calling 250-785-8378.