FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 58th Annual Fort St. John Oilmen’s Golf Tournament kicked off Wednesday afternoon at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club.

Around 160 residents registered to participate in the tournament.

The tournament runs until Saturday, and is a guaranteed 45 holes. There will be match play and best ball.

There will be a barbecue on Thursday; a dinner, dance, and reverse draw with the Mountney Coulees Band on Friday; and flight playoffs and best ball at Lakepoint on Saturday.