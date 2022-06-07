FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Women’s Resource Society is looking for specific donations and volunteers for the coming months.

For food, the nonprofit is specifically looking for cup noodles, canned milk, chunky soup, cereal, condiments, pasta sauce, sidekicks, pancake mix, hamburger helper, kid’s lunches and breakfasts, canned fruit and vegetables, syrup, cooking oils, sugar, coffee mate, flour and fresh dairy.

Rhonda Eckel, the outreach store coordinator, says the organization also has the resources to accept fresh produce donations.

Later this summer, the Society is also hosting a couple of food drives, with more details to come.

When it comes to clothing, the Society only needs hats and underclothes, which must still be in packaging. Sunscreen is also being accepted for the upcoming warm months.

The Society is also looking for personal hygiene products, such as razors, personal wipes and toilet paper. Baby wipes are also accepted, mentions Eckel.

Eckel mentions that clients have also asked for cleaning products, such as laundry pods and paper towels.

The Society is always accepting gift cards of all sorts, such as from grocery stores or gas stations.

Citizens wishing to volunteer for the Society would mainly be sorting clothing and food, said Eckel. All volunteers will need to pass a criminal record check.

Eckel mentions that the hours are very flexible, with the Society needing help between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., minus noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The Society is also closed on Wednesdays.

Donations can be dropped off at the Women’s Resource Society at 10051 100th Avenue, and volunteers can contact the centre at 250-787-1121 for more information.