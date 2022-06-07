TAYLOR, B.C – Despite the Spirit of the Peace Powwow being right around the corner, volunteers and sponsors are still needed.

The free event is finally taking place this Friday after two years of cancellations and will be held all weekend at the Taylor District Ice Centre.

One organizer, Connie Greyeyes, says that gatherings like powwows are an excellent opportunity to showcase many beautiful aspects of Indigenous culture.

“When we have these gatherings, they’re so important to share with everyone so that they can see who we really are. Those beautiful outfits, the dancing and the drumming, and the ceremonies that take place are all something that is such a beautiful aspect of being Indigenous,” Greyeyes said.

“With recent findings last year of the 215, it has really come full circle where people are actually understanding and learning that these types of gatherings for Indigenous people used to be illegal,” Greyeyes said.

She adds that the event is open to everyone.

Greyeyes says the Spirit of the Peace Powwow is becoming well-known for the hospitality that it shows elders and their grandchildren.

“We feed, provide water, coffee, tea, drinks. We just want to make sure that they’re taken care of. Some elders they’re on a really tight budget, and being able to offer food and drink to them for the weekend is something very special,” Greyeyes said.

Organizers have put the call out to chefs, bakers, and bannock makers to make their favourite dishes and bring them to the powwow.

Greyeyes says they’re also accepting monetary donations as well as items that can be used for giveaways.

“At the end of the powwow on Sunday night, we have a ceremony called the giveaway. We give everybody that’s in attendance, something, a token of appreciation and gratitude for coming and sharing the weekend with us,” Greyeyes explained.

The event is also in need of volunteers for a variety of positions: microphone runners, volunteer security, and individuals to run a raffle table.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can reach out to Greyeyes at 250-793-1468

For more information, view the full interview with Greyeyes below.