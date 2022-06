FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say a man wanted on an unendorsed warrant for breach of probation has turned himself in.

Police requested the public’s help locating the Drew Davis on June 3rd.

A few days later, on June 7th, the man turned himself into the detachment, according to police.

The man was held for court and later released on a release order with a future court date of June 27th.