FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In celebration of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne, MLA Dan Davies is inviting residents to a Platinum Jubilee Tea at the Royal Canadian Legion.

The afternoon tea will take place in Fort St. John at the legion’s banquet room on June 9th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Davies has his own fond memory of briefly meeting the Queen with his fellow cadets in 2002.

“We were all lined up down the main front of the legislature on either side of the sidewalk, there were multiple groups from every organization you could think of,” he explained.

“We were the only group there representing cadets, I might add, in all of British Columbia.”

The Queen looks back at the cadets. (Dan Davies)

He says that she had originally walked past the group because she was on the other side of the line talking to some legion members.

“I remember thinking, ‘ah, she’s going to walk right by us and not even see us,'” Davies said.

“She was kind of at the very end and turned around and looked back and was like ‘oh, the cadets,’ and she came back and talked to each of us, just a quick hello,” said Davies.

“[It was] very memorable for sure.”

(Dan Davies)

Davies commends Her Majesty’s longevity and how at 96 years old, she is still carrying out her duties.

“She is still attending events, still doing things that is required of her as the Monarch.”

She is now the third longest-reigning monarch in history, only behind Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand by days and Louis XIV of France by two years.

The afternoon tea is free, but Davies requests attendees to RSVP at his office by calling 250-262-0101 or by email at dan.davies.MLA@leg.bc.ca, so they have enough food and drinks for everyone.