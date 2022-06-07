TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has authorized staff to purchase a new compact excavator and a trailer to haul it on.

The purchase of the pieces of equipment was awarded to the best proposals for each piece, as per policy.

The compact excavator will be purchased from Bobcat of the Peace of Fort St. John for $116,618.38. The triaxle full-size ramps deck over trailer will be purchased from C&V Trailer Sales and Rentals, also based out of Fort St. John, for $17,713.85.

The request for quotes for these items closed on May 12th, with five proposals for the compact excavator and four quotes for the trailer required to transport the hoe.

All quotes met the requirements and budget laid out for the equipment required.

The excavator was selected for its inclusion of an extendable arm that would outperform other units.

The triaxle trailer with wide ramps was purchased for its ability to haul not only the compact hoe but other equipment already owned by the district.