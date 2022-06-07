Team Canada and captain Brooke Disher, a former Fort St. John defenceman, bounced back on Tuesday after losing the opening game of the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship.

After being shut out 2-0 to Finland on Monday, Team Canada bested Sweden 3-1 in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Despite getting into penalty trouble, Team Canada was strong on the penalty kill to get their first win of the tournament.

Canada outshot Sweden 56-34.

On Monday, Canada went five-for-six on the penalty kill and outshot Finland 40-17.

Disher has yet to contribute to the scoreboard in the last two games for Team Canada. However, she was a presence at both ends of the ice against Finland, leading Canadian skaters in time on ice with 22 minutes and 8 seconds.

Canada will get a day off before facing the United States on Thursday.