FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A 545 hectare wildfire outside of Sikanni First Nation is being held.

The fire, which started the morning of June 3rd, is burning on the north side of the Sikanni River. Lightning is the suspected cause.

“Being held” refers to the state of the fire and its spread. It means that the fire, with the resources allocated and the prevailing and expected weather conditions, is not expected to spread further.

The wildfire risk across the province is very low to moderate, with a few spots registering as high risk. There have been 150 wildfires so far, with two new fires added this week.

Currently, there are five active fires burning across the province.