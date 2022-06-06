FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Surepoint presented the Salvation Army’s Northern Centre of Hope with a $5,000 cheque that will be put towards a freezer for their food programs.

Surepoint was the sponsor for the food bank van last year, and this year they wanted to foster that relationship by continuing to support the centre in a slightly different way.

The van has been used to gather pre-packaged food from the Atco Two Rivers Lodge at Site C, which would otherwise go to a landfill. The food is then distributed to the community through the food bank.

After the presentation on Monday, Jared Braun, executive director of the Salvation Army, mentioned they pick up 200 to 300 meals a day from Site C.

The money received Monday will also go towards kids cooking classes they would like to host either in the summer or the fall.

Braun says they take as much food as they can for the food bank, but they also have meals that go to other businesses.

“We have meals that are going to Dr. Kearney Middle School, [who] is picking up twice a day for some of their students that aren’t getting meals and food at home. We’ve had seniors housing that’s been getting meals,” Braun said.

Lindsay Friesen, with Surepoint, thinks it is important for the company to be involved in supporting the community.

“Surepoint really values community. We understand the need for non-profits in the community. And we really want to give money and give it in a way that fulfills the needs that they need to fill out,” she explained.

Through this partnership, Friesen says that she gets to learn about the “amazing” things that the Salvation Army does and how it connects back to the Surepoint employees and their family members.

The community engagement lead says that Surepoint would like to continue and nurture the relationship between the two companies.

“I think every year we’d kind of like to source out and talk and see where the money can be used and what do they need and can we get volunteers out and how do we make our people excited about the donations that we give in the community,” she stated.

The Perishable Food Recovery Program for the Site-C food pick-up has been sponsored in the past by Tourmaline and Surepoint.

This year, the torch is being passed to Pacific Canbriam Energy.