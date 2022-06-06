FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Forgotten Felines Society is requesting help after founder Tricia Ouellette drove to a cat colony that grew larger than the owners could handle.

The colony started with a box of four kittens but turned into what may be a colony of over a hundred cats, said Ouellette.

She says owners had hidden their situation to save them from possible negative repercussions.

“They feel bad. They don’t really know how bad it really is because this is their norm. So when you go in there, you have to be very careful with what you say, with how you approach the situation, because they could close the door on your and tell you to take a flight,” Ouellette said.

“I’m here to help the cats, and that’s my goal at the end of the day,” Oullette said.

Picture of the cat colony (North Peace Forgotten Felines Society – Facebook)

Due to having a small facility, the society can’t manage a large intake of cats. Ouellette says they’re dealing with the most urgent cases first, such as those needing medical care.

“The reality of the situation is that this is over and above what a person can handle because so many people dump cats out to rural areas,” said Ouellette in the Society’s Facebook group.

“This is totally avoidable. Reach out to rescues to see if they can help before you release them outside to try to fend for themselves. Please do not release to rural areas. This has to stop.”

Ouellette says that once the society has the space and resources, they can then return to take some more kittens and adults into care.

Because the owners have no financial backing, the Forgotten Felines Society has had to provide everything needed to care for the cats and get them ready for adoption.

The goal is to get the feral cats rehabbed and then sent off for adoption with the society’s partner rescues across the province, said Ouellette.

Despite being a long, ongoing process, Ouellette hopes to get all the cats out of the house eventually. In the meantime, the society will help sustain the cats and help the couple out the best they can.

Both of the owners’ health is being affected due to the number of cats this colony has acquired, Ouellette said.

The society is asking for donations from the public, including cat food, both wet and dry for kittens and adult cats, closed lid litter boxes, litter, bleach and large slow feeders.

Monetary donations for the medical bills, including spays and neuters, can be emailed to npforgottenfelines@gmail.com.

Ouellette is also looking for more fosters, as she has collected a total of 31 kittens in her facility and has 7 more to collect from this colony.

With the society planning on going back for the rest of the cats, more fosters will be needed in the future to help with the process.