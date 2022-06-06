FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hundreds of residents came out and showed their support at the North Peace Pride Society’s pride celebrations last weekend.

President of the society, Lyle Goldie, believes that the estimated 500 participants in this year’s pride walk outnumbered the attendance of previous years.

“I think everybody loves being able to get together again. We’re always incredibly humbled and appreciative of the support that we get in the community,” Goldie said.

Residents take part in the North Peace Pride Society’s 2022 Pride Walk.

City councillor Lilia Hansen says she was moved to see the sheer number of residents that participated in the pride walk.

“Pride is about being accepting of yourself and having that courage, being accepting of others to allow them to be themselves, and to love who you love,” Hansen said.

“To feel the energy at the park and to see families and the diversity that’s here. It is so much fun. I’m so proud of my community and what the organizers have done,” Hansen continued.

After the walk, pride festivities continued with a local drag competition headlined by Canadian gender-bending interdisciplinary drag artist Connie Lingua.

Edmonton-based interdisciplinary drag artist Connie Lingua.

Local drag performers prepare to take the stage at the 2022 North Peace Pride Society’s drag competition.

Following the drag competition, the society held a Hawaiian-themed pride dance at the FSJ Curling Club lounge that featured more performances by Connie Lingua and a DJ.

Earlier in the week, the society and local artists put together an art exhibit with the theme “What does Pride mean to me?”

The Fort St. John city council also proclaimed May 28th to June 4th Pride week in the Energetic City at their May 24th council meeting.