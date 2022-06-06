VANCOUVER — The BC Centre for Disease Control has announced the first case of monkeypox in British Columbia, bringing the national total to almost 80 cases.

The centre says its laboratory has confirmed the infection in a resident of Vancouver, but it is awaiting further confirmation by the National Microbiology Laboratory.

It says in a statement that Vancouver Coastal Health is conducting public health followup on the case.

On Friday, the National Microbiology Laboratory said 77 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in Canada, 71 of them in Quebec, five in Ontario and one in Alberta.

Monkeypox has been spreading around the world since May, with more than 700 cases detected in countries where the illness is not typically found, mostly in Europe.

The B.C. centre says the virus can affect anyone through close person-to-person contact, but the risk to the general public is very low.

