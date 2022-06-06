FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Black has refused to attend court.

Shane Sutherland, was supposed to appear virtually in Fort St. John Supreme court Monday morning, but chose to stay in his cell, court heard.

Court proceeded in his absence, moving Sutherland’s next appearance to July 4th to set a date for a jury trial.

He was arrested in February 2021 after RCMP were called to the Village St. John town-home complex on 102 Avenue where Black was found deceased.

The charge of second-degree murder has yet to be proven in court, and Sutherland remains in custody.