Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee—the first British monarch to ever reach the milestone—this year.
In honour of her 70 years of service, Prince George- Peace Region- Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer announced 70 unique medallions for deserving Canadians in the region.
The award is open to any deserving citizen of the area, and is open for the public to submit their nominations.
The form is available here.
